President William McKinley's Fight to Save the USA, the Knights of the Golden Circle and the Truth of his Assassination

What was President William McKinley doing when he was assassinated in 1901?

Which British imperial agents in America did he do battle with and how was Teddy Roosevelt positioned to undo his work while turning the USA into a full blown empire, reviving the KKK, expanding eugenics, and setting the stage for the Federal Reserve?

How did McKinley become the leading expert on Protective Tariffs in America and how did he differentiate ‘revenue tariffs’ from legitimate ‘protective tariffs’?

Donald Trump has spoken highly of President McKinley… but he has also spoken highly of Teddy Roosevelt, but McKinley and Teddy represented two diametrically opposing paradigms, so which one is actually inspiring Trump’s presidency?

Find out the answer to these questions and more in this episode of Crypto Rich

For more information about McKinley and the Protective Tariff, see Cynthia Chung’s recent article:

Bio: I am the editor-in-chief of The Canadian Patriot Review, Senior Fellow of the American University in Moscow and Director of the Rising Tide Foundation. I’ve written the four volume Untold History of Canada series, four volume Clash of the Two Americas series, the Revenge of the Mystery Cult Trilogy and Science Unshackled: Restoring Causality to a World in Chaos. I am also co-host of the weekly Breaking History on Badlands Media and host of Pluralia Dialogos (which airs every second Sunday at 11am ET here).

Follow my work on Telegram at: T.me/CanadianPatriotPress

A message to all subscribers:

Many people know that I am extremely devoted to total top down solutions to humanity’s problems. While I believe that citizen engagement and the fight to impose policies that break the chains of oligarchism are extremely important, I am not ignorant to the dangers which we all face moving into the coming storm. As such having back up plans to protect ourselves and our loved ones is smart. Mikkel Thorup, founder of Expat Money, is someone who has spent many years helping people make the transition to more stable terrain abroad. If you’d like to check out his program, take part in his workshops, consultations, or just download his new free special report ‘Plan-B: Residencies & Instant Citizenships’, then click this link: expatmoney.com/matt