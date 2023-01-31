Many have read Frank Herbert’s famous series of science fiction books titled ‘Dune’ (or at least watched the film versions of the story) and many have read Isaac Asimov’s Foundation Trilogy. Few have come to recognize the layers of geopolitical and epistemological insights bubbling under the surface of these works. On Wednesday February 1st at 8pm Eastern Time, The Rising Tide Foundation will showcase an interactive presentation led by Dr Quan Le on these lessons and much more.

At the end of last week’s RTF weekly workshop, Dr Le took a few minutes to lay out the outline and key lessons which he will unpack in the presentation which can be watched below as a form of teaser to wet your appetite.

