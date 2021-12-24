Propaganda and the Social Relocation of Death

This week, I had the honor of moderating a lecture delivered by journalist, historian and teacher Ed Curtin who tied three atrocities together that have shaped so much of our current zeitgeist: The assassination and coverup of President Kennedy in 1963, the orchestration of 9/11 in 2001 and the manufacturing of today’s social engineered pandemic. In his presentation and ensuring fruitful group discussion, Ed draws out the point that the mechanics of each “event”, while important in themselves, matter far less than the deeper question of: HOW did we, as a people, allow ourselves to be manipulated in each instance?

The answer to this fundamental question takes us into the heart of what it means to be human, mortal, finite, and yet endowed by our creator with a sense and longing for the eternal, the infinite and the Divine.

When this identity is fed, our species has exhibited a courage, a beauty and creative strength that has done nothing short of create miracles throughout history. When this identity is absent however, we find only tragedy, ugliness and fear governing a species begging for security even at the cost of freedom.

Visit Edward Curtin's website: www.edwardcurtin.com