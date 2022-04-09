Many people are comfortable speaking of “deep states” and “fifth columns” in European or North American terms, but encounter a mental bloc when attempting to think about such operations embedded within countries of Eurasia like China, India or Russia.

In this interview, Investigative journalist Vanessa Beeley and I discuss the topic of Russia’s fifth column from it’s origins, its treasonous activity interfacing with the western financier oligarchy and Putin’s ongoing battle with this parasitical deep state.

Within this podcast, you will learn 1) how the Russian deep state was created along with an organized crime syndicate during the dark years of Perestroika, 2) the key players that managed the growth of this parasite and their continued influence, 3) it’s connections to Davos and the City of London, 4) its current configuration and 5) what is being done about it.

Matthew Ehret is the Editor-in-Chief of the Canadian Patriot Review , and Senior Fellow at the American University in Moscow. He is author of the ‘Untold History of Canada’ book series and Clash of the Two Americas. In 2019 he co-founded the Montreal-based Rising Tide Foundation .

