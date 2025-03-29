In our previous installments of ‘Real Patriots Don’t Think Like Hitler,’ I wished to set the stage for several key points:

The first: The current nudging of conservative movements globally towards a hard reactionary extremism in response to the destructive absurdities of woke neo-Bolshevik leftism is a very real danger which needs to be understood

The second point: The massive wave of pro-Hitler narratives now spreading widely across alternative media platforms is designed to accelerate this neo-Hitler pagan revivalism under the guise of ‘saving white traditional values from Soros-funded immigration and Jew bankers’. Stu Peters’ recent promotion of US-based white nationalist David Duke, or the recent Occupied film are just two examples of this growing array of pro-Nazi propaganda now in play

The third point: Hitler and the SS inner elite were never Christian, or nationalists, but rather puppet enforcers of a fascist imperialism run by an occult high command that sought to annihilate Christianity from the face of the earth.

The final point: This occult high command which created and managed the Nazi Party was never intent on leaving the USA alone, as some revisionists insist, but had built up a vast espionage apparatus in the USA itself which has nearly completely been written out of history.

In this fifth part of this series, we will explore this occult espionage network in the USA with a look to two leading black magicians who oversaw much of it: Aleister Crowley and George Sylvester Viereck.

Throughout World War one and World War two, the American poet, vampire promoter and occultist George Sylvester Viereck acted as principal German intelligence agent, organizing a vast espionage network in Washington and New York where he interfaced closely with a newly formed British-directed intelligence network set up in New York named Sleepy Hollow.

The Sleepy Hollow Club

As Richard B. Spence notes in Secret Agent 666, one of Crowley’s leading contacts and paymasters in New York before and during WWI was a figure named John Quinn, an Anglo-American agent of a new private intelligence agency centered in the elite Sleepy Hollow Club of New York.

The Sleepy Hollow Club was owned by William Rockefeller and featured the upper crust of America’s brahmin families, including the Vanderbilts, Morgans, Cabbots, Lodges, and Lowells (to name a few).

Senator Nelson Aldrich (father-in-law of John D. Rockefeller) was another leading member, as was President Wilson’s handler Edward Mandel House—both of whom played a key role in setting up both the Federal Reserve and IRS in 1913.

The Club’s permanent resident was a British agent named Claude Dansey (later the deputy director of MI5) who was tasked with establishing this parallel security agency outside of the influence of the US government.

As Anton Chaitkin points out in Hoover’s FBI and Anglo-American Dictatorship, Dansey ran the agency from 1911-1914 from the Sleepy Hollow Club, and Claude Dansey’s protege Ralph van Deman set up a shadowy military intelligence agency called ‘The Black Chamber’ in 1918. Led by Marlborough Churchill, an American cousin of Sir Winston Churchill, the Black Chamber excelled at signals intelligence and was soon given a new name in 1930 under the banner of ‘The National Security Agency’.

After WWI, Van Deman recommended Dansey for a Distinguished Service Medal “for guiding, planning and implementation of an American intelligence service”.

In 1909, Dansey, who had risen to prominence in the Boer War (working closely with Lord Milner and Churchill), became a founding deputy director of Britain’s new spy agency MI5, alongside Viscount Richard Burdon Haldane and William Melville.

The fact that Dansey created at least two American secret intelligence agencies while also serving as Deputy director of the new British Secret Service (later to be known as MI5) should cause any thinking person to question who exactly has been running the USA over the past century.

During World War II, Dansey would be assigned to create another secretive agency dubbed ‘The Z organization’ that interfaced between British occult intelligence, Nazi occult networks, and once again included both Crowley and George Sylvester Viereck as active members.

In the 1988 book ‘All the King’s Men,’ historian Robert Marshall demonstrated that Dansey’s pseudo-private intelligence apparatus was behind the sabotage of several networks of French and Dutch anti-Nazi resistance fighters who believed they could trust British intelligence contacts.

The manager of the Sleepy Hollow Club was a powerful financier named Thomas Fortune Ryan, who joined J.P Morgan in financing Nikola Tesla’s towers before the war was launched.

Crowley, Viereck, Wardenclyffe Tower and Nikola Tesla

It is interesting to note that William J. Flynn took the position of Director of the fledgling FBI from 1917-1919, where he found himself at odds with Attorney General A. Mitchell Palmer’s tyrannical crackdown on civil liberties, dubbed ‘the Palmer Raids’.

American historian Anton Chaitkin had the following to say about the Sleepy Hollow Club (founded in 1910 as an instrument of British intelligence and Deep State traitors):

“The King [Edward VII] and Viscount Haldane restructured British intelligence in 1909, making two branches of the official secret service later called MI5 (domestic/counterintelligence) and MI6 (foreign). Beginning in 1910, the new Home Secretary, Winston Churchill, arranged great new powers of surveillance for the secret service, a “registry” of subversives and the clandestine interception of private mail; he put through Parliament a drastic new Official Secrets Act, and recommended passage of a eugenical sterilization law to save the war-destined Empire the expenses of caring for the unfit.

William James Flynn and the Patriotic Tradition of US Intelligence

William James Flynn (1867-1928), chief of New York’s secret service from 1912-1917, and director of the young FBI from 1917-1919 led the anti-corruption purge of the NYPD detective bureau from 1910-1911.

William James Flynn

In 1915, Flynn was responsible for locating the German agents operating in the USA around the figures of Aleister Crowley and Viereck, and it was Flynn who followed German diplomat Dr. Heinrich Albert and George Sylvester Viereck and acquired the evidence of Germany’s $25 million spent buying up spy networks across the USA during the war.

Historian Helibert von Felitzer notes of this sting operation:

“Albert’s papers revealed the German ownership of the Bridgeport Projectile Company, the investments in American munitions, market-cornering efforts, investments in newspapers, bribes to American politicians, links of the Deutsche Bank representative, Hugo Schmidt, to the German operation, and payments of the German government to George Sylvester Viereck and the Fatherland.”

As noted in The Occult Tesla - Part 2, Viereck’s pro-German propaganda magazine ‘The Fatherland’ was edited by none other than Aleister Crowley.

Flowing from the success of this operation, Flynn tracked down the wireless radio communications station based in Long Island that had been transmitting signals to German intelligence (such as information leading to the sinking of the Lusitania in 1915). Flynn’s interception of messages to the German high command provided the legal justification for the US government’s seizure and destruction of Tesla’s Long Island towers (both the Wardenclyff tower and the Telefunken Wireless Station in Sayville, Long Island, NY) during the war.

The Making of an American Nazi: George Viereck

George Sylvester Viereck (1884-1962) was the son of a leading anarchist expelled from Germany by Chancellor Otto von Bismarck, and settled in the USA as a child in 1896.

Throughout his life, Viereck firmly believed himself to be a member of the elite bloodlines of Europe and asserted that he was the illegitimate son of Kaiser Wilhelm I. Strangely, his actual father was a leading Prussian anarchist who was so close to Friedrich Engels that the founder of Communism and handler of Marx was present at the later’s wedding to Viereck’s mother.

Whether the stories of Viereck’s aristocratic blood were true or not, Viereck became a devoted Germanophile, Aryan supremacist, occultist and propagandist for Germany during both World Wars—even serving five years in jail between 1942-1947 for his pro-Nazi activities in the USA.

German Agent and Occultists in World War 1

During World War I, Viereck ran two influential pro-German newspapers out of New York, named ‘The Fatherland’ and ‘The Internationalist’.

As editor in chief of both journals, Viereck worked closely with fellow occultist Aleister Crowley, who wrote for both journals and served as editor of The International, where ‘The Beast’ lost no time promoting both political propaganda as well as his “revealed doctrine” of Thelema (Greek for “Will’) and occult new age theories.

According to Richard Spence’s Secret Agent 666, Crowley was stationed by British intelligence in the USA from 1914-1919 where he ran anti-British propaganda on the one hand (interfacing closely with the eastern establishment’s Sleepy Hollow Club), and where he seeded occult cells across the USA including what became his Ordo Templi Orientis in New York and California while also acting as ‘Honorous Magus’ in the Societas Rosicruciana. Crowley’s California lodges would later be led by Jack Parsons and L. Ron Hubbard.

As Marco Pasi explains in Aleister Crowley and the Temptation of Politics, Crowley and Viereck had already met in London in 1911, before Crowley would be deployed to the USA. This places Viereck himself into the position of a likely British intelligence asset in the USA.

Pasi writes:

“In the first months of 1915, he [Crowley] began collaborating with a German propaganda newspaper, The Fatherland, directed by the writer George Sylvester Viereck (1884–1962). Crowley had already met Viereck in London in 1911. The articles Crowley published in this period were violently anti-British. He also contributed various articles to the journal Vanity Fair. In October 1915 he left New York to tour the West Coast. On this voyage, in Vancouver, he met with his disciple Charles Stansfeld Jones (1886–1950), who had established a branch of the OTO in that city.”

In 1912, Crowley was made outer head of the Ordo Templi Orientis by Theodor Reuss (the same Reuss who had worked with Memphis Misraim Rite founder John Yarker, Carl Kellner, Anthroposophist Rudolf Steiner and Aleister Crowley in the Ancient Rite of Memphis and Misraim.)

In 1913, Crowley became the head of the Ancient and Primitive Rite of Memphis and Misraim. According to Steiner’s autobiography, the former Theosophy leader was initiated into the Memphis and Misraim Rite by Yarker with his wife Marie von Sievers, although by 1912 had publicly distanced themselves from Reuss and Yarker.

Steiner was a devoted advocate of Rosicrucianism and lectured extensively on the secret wisdom of Rosicrucians throughout the ages, which places his thinking into direct alignment with the Hermetic orders of Crowley, Reuss, Yarker et al. In his bizarre 1912 lecture Esoteric Christianity and the Mission of Christian Rosenkreutz, Steiner spoke of his belief of the Martian home of the spirit beings Buddha, Christ and the founder of Rosicrucianism (the fictitious Christian Rosenkreutz,) whom he proposed were all avatars of the same ‘Christ consciousness’ spirit.

During this dense period of occult activity leading up to the first world war, Crowley made contact with the leading Ariosophists (a Theosophist spinoff group) led by Otto von List and Lans von Liebenfels, and German Theosophist leader Dr. Franz Hartmann. The New Templar Order established by Liebenfels in 1907 worked closely tied to ‘The Rosicrucian Pansophists’ led by Heinrich Traenker, and by 1918, collaboration of these various occult networks gave rise to the Thule Society in 1919.

The Thule Society formed a central pagan religious hub and was soon led by Dietrich Eckart, and other German racists, who would soon make up the vanguard of the Nazi high command.

In ‘The Most Evil Secret Societies in History’, Shelley Klein writes,

“Calling themselves the Thule Society (Thule-Gesellschaft) and meeting in secret, they were to play a significant part in Hitler’s rise to power, fomenting support in the beer halls of Munich, the very establishments where Hitler first began practising his charismatic, rabble-rousing speeches… The Thule Society was an early expression of the Nazi fetish for “Aryan” tribes and northern lands, an early elision of an idea of natural purity with a belief in the racial superiority of a people.”

Franz Hartmann was a member of Crowley’s the Argentum Astrum (A∴A∴) and also president of the Indian Theosophical Society, and in 1907, alongside Annie Besant, who became the first female member of the theosophy, infiltrated Indian Congress Party that later collaborated with the Nazis.

Crowley’s Occultism vs U.S. Naval Intelligence

Richard B. Spence’s research has been corroborated by declassified documents from the archives of the United States Army’s Military Intelligence Division (MID) which demonstrated that Crowley was a British double agent the entire time.

Spence describes the influence Crowley enjoyed over the top brass of Germany’s government and military chiefs during the war, writing,

“Crowley’s influence reached the top of the German clandestine and diplomatic hierarchies in the U.S. Through his connection to The Fatherland and the likes of Viereck… Crowley rubbed elbows with Dr. Albert, von Papen and even Ambassador Bernstorff. Thus he became more than a mere propagandist… the Germans came to place great faith in the Beast’s ‘intuition’ and saw him as an indispensable guide into the mentality of the Americans and the British. He especially impressed them with his ability to predict the actions and reactions of the British. It was almost as though he could see into the inner sanctums of Whitehall. The possibility that he was a British double agent plying them with disinformation apparently eluded them.”

Certainly, Crowley’s mastery of kundalini yoga, druidism and German occult rituals positioned him favorably to win the appeal of leading figures within the “anti-British” resistance of India, Ireland and Germany… all of whom were extremely active in “neutral America” before and during World War One.

In a declassified report from the chief intelligence officer at West Point to the Director of Military Intelligence dated September 23, 1918, we read the following report on Crowley’s connection with Viereck:

“Aleister Crowley – English subject. Previous correspondence: Subject has been camping on Esopus Island, Hudson River and was brought to attention of this office by subject’s connections with Madeline George, an actress of New York City who had formerly been investigated by the Department of Justice on charges of being a German spy. It was determined that Aleister Crowley was an employee of the British Government, but at present in this country on official business, of which the British Counsel, New York City, has full cognizance. However, he has been formerly investigated by the Attorney General Becker’s office in connection with the activities of George Viereck, and the propaganda in New York City. It was found that the British Government was full aware of the fact, that Crowley was connected with this German propaganda and had received money for writing anti-British articles. This case has been turned over to the N.Y. State Attorney General’s Office, for such action as he may deem advisable.”

Another interesting report from the US Office of Naval Intelligence dated July 10, 1917 zeroed in on Theodor Reuss (Crowley’s fellow leader at the Rosicrucian Ordo Templi Orientis,) which stated that Crowley “maintained some mysterious means of communication with their chief in Berlin, Rudolf Steiner”.

Two scans of the relevant declassified intelligence reports covering the networks of Crowley and Viereck in the USA are featured on the following two pages:

Is it possible that Tesla’s 186-foot Wardenclyffe Tower financed by JP Morgan was the “mysterious means” referred to by U.S. Naval Intelligence in 1917 to communicate messages wirelessly across the Atlantic?

Certainly, Crowley’s “magickal workings” on Long Island during that period situate him very close to Tesla’s tower, and Crowley’s association with Tesla’s intimate friend Viereck causes the mind to wonder.

Rudolf Steiner’s possible role as coordinator of the occult intelligence network in the USA through ‘neutral Switzerland’ is additionally fascinating, since he also played the role of personal spiritual guru to the German Chief-of-Staff Helmut von Moltke.

German Chief-of-Staff Helmut von Moltke and his spiritual guru Rudolf Steiner

While it is impossible to know what advice or intelligence Steiner gave General Moltke, what is known is that the General walked into every single trap set for Germany by British strategists… leading up to the ritual bloodletting that was World War One.

By July 1917, the Navy, under the leadership of Franklin Roosevelt had enough, and ordered the demolition of Wardenclyffe Tower due to the naval intelligence reports that “German spies were using the big wireless tower” to communicate with German intelligence.

Between Wars: The Incubation of an Occult Fascist Monstrosity

Between WW1 and WW2, Viereck continued to promote and practice Crowley’s religion of Thelema, and interfaced with nascent fascist organizations across the USA, Mexico, Canada and the UK.

In English Canada, the League for Social Reconstruction (established by five Rhodes Scholars) was ready to take power in 1932, and French-speaking Canada was quickly embracing the Nazi-inspired political party of Adrien Arcand as the Quebec blue shirts.

The British governing class, led by the royal family were fully backing Nazism, and Sir Oswald Mosley’s British Union of Fascists was rising faster than ever. Mosley’s lieutenant and liason with Adolf Hitler was Major General J.F.C. Fuller (1878–1966), the innovator of tank warfare, whose doctrines are still taught across military colleges to the present day.

In 1907, Fuller was initiated into Aleister Crowley’s Argentum Astrum Thelemic order and served to act as back channel between Crowley and Hitler before and during WW2.

Within the USA, Viereck openly associated with the Nazi Silver Shirts led by William Dudley Pelley, whose strange Theosophical ties extended to America’s earliest ‘UFO abductee’ George Adamski and George Hunt Williamson. It was Pelley who reproduced the Protocols of Zion leaflets sent out via Congressional offices in the USA under the direction of George Sylvester Viereck during WW2.

All of these movements came in different flavors, but were united under a cold utilitarian philosophy of government, a devout love for eugenics (the racist “science” of population control) and addiction to City of London/Wall Street money.

With the Nazi coup ousting Chancellor Kurt von Schleicher in 1933 and punctuated by the burning of the Reichstag—giving Hitler the excuse to claim broad extra-constitutional powers of Fuhrer—George Sylvester Viereck began organizing Nazi rallies at New York’s Madison Square Garden, and hobnobbed with the elite of Washington- even managing to get several senators and congressmen to use their tax payer accounts to fund and mail hundreds of pro-Nazi pamphlets to American citizens.

American historian Bradley Hart described Viereck in Hitler’s American Friends: The Third Reich’s Supporters in the United States:

“U.S. senators and congressmen were receptive to the anti-British invective disseminated by the German propaganda machine, which was directed by George Sylvester Viereck [who was] the Nazis’ most effective tool for recruiting new American friends”.

Viereck: Father of Anti-Jewish American Conspiracy Research

In his 1932 best selling book The Strangest Friendship in History: Woodrow Wilson and Colonel House, Viereck carried out what is possibly the first expose of the Jewish bankers conspiracy that created the Federal Reserve in 1913, shaping an entire movement of “conspiracy research” in the USA for the next 90 years revolving around 1) a total neglect of the actual British imperial agencies and occultists running the American deep state, and 2) a popularization of the Protocols of the Learned Elders of Zion forgery (discussed in part one of this series).

Such students of Viereck as Eustace Mullins (former assistant to Sen. McCarthy), Ben Freedman, and even pro-Nazi revisionist David Irving have all used Viereck’s text as foundation in their own explanatory models of history.

In his essay ‘Victims’, McCarthyite Eustace Mullins describes his friendship with Viereck and his indignation over Franklin Roosevelt’s persecution of this noble Nazi, writing,

“Another friend, George Sylvester Viereck, was marked for personal persecution by the insane cripple, Franklin Delano Roosevelt, because Viereck refused to turn his back on his own heritage and do the bidding of this twisted and misshapen madman.”

Sabotage in America: Nazi Fifth Columnists

Among the Senators and congressmen whom Viereck successfully recruited to the Nazi cause were Congressman Hamilton Fish III of New York, Senator Gerald P. Nye of North Dakota and Senator Ernest Lundeen of Minnesota. In one Madison Square garden Nazi rally organized by Viereck, Hamilton Fish was a featured speaker, and advocated fervently for a pro-Nazi foreign policy with a focus on a German-US special relationship.

In the 1942 book ‘Sabotage: The Secret War Against America,’ American patriot Albert H. Kahn wrote of Viereck’s Washington network with a special focus on Viereck’s control over Senator Lundeen of Minnesota, for whom he wrote speeches.

Kahn wrote,

“Viereck wrote certain important speeches for Lundeen, which the Senator delivered on the floor of the Senate. One of these Viereck-Lundeen compositions was the speech which, when reprinted and mailed out under Lundeen's franking privilege, became known to tens of thousands of Americans under the title of “Six Men and the War.” It was a tirade against United States preparedness efforts. Viereck worked particularly hard on this speech in order to catch the exact flavor of the Senator’s oratorical style.”

Describing Viereck’s use of Congressional powers to mail Nazi propaganda to American citizens using tax-payer money, Kahn wrote,

“Viereck established in Washington an apparatus lor placing pro- Axis propaganda in the Congressional Record, purchasing tens of thousands of reprints of this and other material, and mailing out these reprints on a nationwide scale, postage free, by using the franking privileges of various Congressmen, many of whom were doubtless unaware of the use to which their franked envelopes were being put. The headquarters of Viereck’s Washington propaganda machine was in Room 1424 in the House Office Building. Room 1424 was the office of Congressman Hamilton Fish of New York.”

Strangely, when House on Un-American activity investigations were launched, the one senator who began cooperating with Federal Authorities on Viereck’s Nazi penetrations into the government (Sen. Ernest Lundeen of Minnesota) died in a strange plane crash on August 31, 1940 near Lovettsville, Virginia, killing all 24 passengers and two federal investigators on board his plane.

Senator Lundeen’s chance to give testimony about the occult networks of Viereck in America was thus effectively snuffed out.

Sen. Ernest Lundeen of Minnesota

Sadly the truths of the fifth columnists and occult underground seeking to bring about a new ‘thousand year reich’ under a reset of human civilization would not be permitted to come to light after the end of World War 2.

By April 12, 1945, Franklin Roosevelt was dead, joined soon thereafter by his strongest allies Harry Hopkins, Harry Dexter White and Secretary of Defense James Forrestal (whose career was cut short when he jumped out of a window in 1949).

Without missing a beat, the fascist sabotage networks that sought to win a special Anglo-Nazi special relationship to conquer the world were rehabilitated and redeployed under the form of ‘The World Anti-Communist League’, and NATO’s Secret Armies (codenamed ‘Operation Gladio’).

The irony was that the new branding of post-WW2 fascists took the form of a movement that came to be called ‘Neo-Conservative’ and was ironically steered by ‘former’ Trotskyists and Satanists committed to re-organizing the world under a new managerial elite.

This story will be told in a future report of ‘Real Patriots Don’t Think Like Hitler’.

Matthew Ehret is the editor-in-chief of The Canadian Patriot Review, Senior Fellow of the American University in Moscow and Director of the Rising Tide Foundation.