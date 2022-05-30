In last week’s meeting of the group ‘Medical Doctors for COVID Ethics’, I was asked to debunk the myth of overpopulation as the ideology has evolved from Thomas Malthus to Francis Galton to modern Transhumanism.

We contrast this ‘dismal science’ of the imperial ‘science of limits’ with the more healthy tradition of open system renaissance economics as advanced by Benjamin Franklin, Alexander Hamilton, John Jay, John Quincy Adams, Henry C Carey and many other great statesmen both American, Asian, European and beyond over the course of the past 250 years.

The entire lecture is admittedly quite long, clocking in at 3 hours, but the main course occurs in the first 60 minutes while the Q and A period occupies the remaining time.

Click on the image below to watch on Bitchute or on Rumble:

Matthew Ehret is the Editor-in-Chief of the Canadian Patriot Review , and Senior Fellow at the American University in Moscow. He is author of the ‘Untold History of Canada’ book series and Clash of the Two Americas trilogy. In 2019 he co-founded the Montreal-based Rising Tide Foundation .

