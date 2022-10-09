In this discussion with film maker and podcast host Regis Tremblay, I was asked to speak a little autobiographically about my background, what put me onto my current path, the origins of the Canadian Patriot Review, the Rising Tide Foundation, my ten year involvement with the LaRouche organization, and how I developed my understanding of US and Canadian history.

In this conversation, the contents of each volume of my books are also summarized fairly consisely and the discussion ends with an overview of today's geopolitical landscape.

Click on the links below to watch on Bitchute, Rumble and Youtube:

Or watch on Bitchute here , and Youtube here

For audio only, try Soundcloud here:

T.me/CanadianPatriotPress