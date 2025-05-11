Greetings everyone

Sunday at 11am Eastern time (8pm Vancouver, 9pm Alberta, 5pm Germany, 6pm Moscow) I will be hosting a peace roundtable in honor of the memory of Ed Lozansky and also the important historic moment of Victory Day.

I highly recommend Martin Sieff’s recent Pluralia Trump, Zelensky Make Dark Joke of Victory Day and Its Lessons - Pluraliata

Also revisiting Hall Gardner’s Dec. 2024 article which is sadly more relavent than ever: Toward a US-Russian-Chinese showdown? The Unintended Consequences of NATO enlargement

And finally, I also invite everyone to read Martin Sieff’s amazing memorial to Ed published in Pluralia: Remembering Edward Lozansky, Towering Prophet of Sanity, Decency and Peace

To access the live event on zoom featuring remarks by Peter Kuznick, Come Carpentier, Hall Gardner, Martin Sieff and more)