Greetings everyone,

I wanted to extend this friendly reminder to hop onto the livestream Pluralia Dialogos at 11am Eastern Time (Sunday June 15) to listen to my conversation with Martin Sieff, Joaquin Flores and Garland Nixon which will touch on both the dangers of color revolution/destabilization in the USA and the dangers of WW3 being released by Israel (and potentially a variety of other forces) now underway.

Tune in and engage with the speakers with our live-chat using the following link:

And bookmark Pluralia Dialogos’ website for future episodes.