Matt Ehret's Insights

Matt Ehret's Insights

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Luc Lelievre's avatar
Luc Lelievre
1h

No worry. As historian Howard Zinn once said, the pendulum always swings back. Monstrous regimes don't last.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Matthew Ehret
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture