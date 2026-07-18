Larry Johnson and Martin Sieff will join me for a conversation about the shifting world order, the battle for a new system, the dangerous renewal of war in Iran, and the race for war against Russia. What is the future of the New Silk Road? What about the US NDAA calling for a $1.2 trillion military budget, the new claims of Chinese election interference and the future of NATO?

Tune in on Sunday at 11am Eastern Time/6pm Moscow Time to find out what Larry and Martin have to say about these topics and more

https://youtube.com/live/MmgcyiWR88Q

and if you are still itching for big ideas, tune into the Sunday lecture featuring Mike King: