This Sunday November 22 at 11am ET, I will be speaking with geopolitical analysts Danny Haiphong and Ryan Milton about the recent Shenzhen APEC Summit, efforts for a three way deal between Trump, Putin and Xi, and whether or not the American side is approaching this dialogue in good faith or is something darker in play?

Follow Danny Haiphong on X here: https://x.com/GeopoliticsDH

and follow Danny's Podcast here: https://www.youtube.com/@DannyHaiphongYT



Follow Ryan Milton on X here: https://x.com/1860rm

and follow Ryan's Podcast here: www.youtube.com/@civilnights



Visit Pluralia.com/en for premium geopolitical, economic, historic and cultural analysis on a regular basis



And watch Dialogos on Youtube or our website: www.pluraliadialogos.com

For those interested for more mind food, consider joining me a few hours after Dialogos where I’ll be hosting Anton Chaitkin who will deliver a lecture appraising the life, legacy and vision of President John F. Kennedy. Click below to access that event on Nov 22 at 2pm ET: