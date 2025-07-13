In one hour (ie:Sunday July 13 at 11am Eastern Time), tune into the live stream of Pluralia Dialogos where I will talk with Professor Hall Gardner and InfoBRICS editor Drago Bosnic about the pros and cons of the recent BRICS summit, geopolitical dangers on Russia's borders, the threats to Iran, Serbian de-stabilization agendas and much more.

Watch (and participate in) the live stream of Dialogos on Youtube using this link at 8am PT/ 11am ET/5pm Rome time.

Or watch it stream directly from the website at Pluralia Dialogos here.

Watch previous episodes of Dialogos, including last week’s conversation with Kit Klarenberg (on the topic of British Intelligence arsonists lighting the world on fire) here.