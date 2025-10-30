Greetings everyone

This Sunday November 2 at 11am ET, join me for a discussion with analyst Drago Bosnic (analyst at InfoBRICS and host of Lux Media) where we will discuss the shifting power structures of the world order in the wake of the recent Trump-Xi meeting, APEC Summit and broader fight over the terms of the new world order.

The interactive livestream can be watched using the link below:

https://youtube.com/live/BaWzIAUZdWk

After the Pluralia Dialogos, I will be hosting The Rising Tide Foundation lecture delivered by PD Lawton (Editor in Chief of AfricaAgenda.net) at 2pm Eastern Time who will speak on the topic of THE RIGHT TO WAGE WAR : a Study of Boko Haram as a Commercial Venture.

The RTF presentation is available for all paid subscribers, and accessible using the Zoom link below: