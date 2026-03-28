On Sunday March 29 at 11am Eastern Time, geopolitical analysts Robbie Barwick and Come Carpentier will share their insights into the multi layered global crisis, featuring an analysis of the Iran conflict, the dangerous breakdown of vital energy infrastructure, trade corridors and the future of the BRICS

Access the live show on Youtube here:

Additionally, at 2pm ET, feel free to tune into the Rising Tide Foundation’s weekly seminar on the topic of King Edward VII: Conniver Extraordinaire featuring guest speaker Magdalena Therrien who will show you a story of the true catalyst for World War One that you’ve never heard before.

Yours

Matthew Ehret

Director, Rising Tide Foundation

Host, Pluralia Dialogos