Republic or Empire: Two Destinies Clash
In this week’s discussion with Mel K, we discussed republican vs imperial dynamics shaping the USA and western civilization more broadly. We also discussed current geopolitical events and the content of my new book ‘The Birth of a Eurasian Manifest Destiny’ that traces the open system impulses of humanity from Ancient times to the modern age.
Or watch on Rumble here
Matthew Ehret is the Editor-in-Chief of the Canadian Patriot Review , and Senior Fellow at the American University in Moscow. He is author of the ‘Untold History of Canada’ book series and Clash of the Two Americas trilogy. In 2019 he co-founded the Montreal-based Rising Tide Foundation .
