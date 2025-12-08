Restoring Honor to Edgar Allan Poe (Matt Ehret and Daniel Estulin)

This week I had the pleasure of talking with Daniel Estulin to talk about my book series ‘Revenge of the Mystery Cults’ and new film ‘Edgar Poe’s Final Mystery: A Tale of Two Murders’.

In this action-packed short interview, we discussed such questions as: How did Poe combat a proto-Artificial Intelligence Cult in 1840?

How did he expose a Rosicrucian infiltration of America?

How does this relate to the Jack the Ripper murders and who benefits by covering up the true story of Edgar Allan Poe?

Edgar Poe as Cultural Warrior Part 1 Matthew Ehret · June 3, 2024 [Note to readers: The following 13 part series serves as a sister piece to the ongoing Occult Tesla series. While it is not necessary to read the Occult Tesla series to appreciate the following serial, it will definitely enrich the experience… especially as we begin to approach the role of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle, the Hermetic Order of the Golden Dawn, J… Read full story

Matt is the editor-in-chief of The Canadian Patriot Review, Senior Fellow of the American University in Moscow and Director of the Rising Tide Foundation. He has written the four volume Untold History of Canada series, four volume Clash of the Two Americas series, the Revenge of the Mystery Cult Trilogy and Science Unshackled: Restoring Causality to a World in Chaos. He is also co-host of the weekly Breaking History on Badlands Media where this article was first posted and host of Pluralia Dialogos (which airs every second Sunday at 11am ET here).