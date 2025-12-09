Restoring Honor to Edgar Allan Poe (Matt Ehret and Daniel Estulin)

This week, I joined up with Daniel Estulin to talk about my book series ‘Revenge of the Mystery Cults’ and new feature film ‘Edgar Poe’s Final Mystery: A Tale of Two Murders’.

How did Poe combat a proto-Artificial Intelligence Cult in 1840?

How did he expose a Rosicrucian infiltration of America?

Were Poe’s psychological profiles on par with those of Dostoyevsky?

How does this relate to the Jack the Ripper murders of 1888 and who benefits by covering up the true story of Edgar Allan Poe?

