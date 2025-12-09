Matt Ehret's Insights

Matt Ehret's Insights

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

Restoring Honor to Edgar Allan Poe (Matt Ehret and Daniel Estulin)

Matthew Ehret's avatar
Matthew Ehret
Dec 09, 2025

This week, I joined up with Daniel Estulin to talk about my book series ‘Revenge of the Mystery Cults’ and new feature film ‘Edgar Poe’s Final Mystery: A Tale of Two Murders’.

How did Poe combat a proto-Artificial Intelligence Cult in 1840?

How did he expose a Rosicrucian infiltration of America?

Were Poe’s psychological profiles on par with those of Dostoyevsky?

How does this relate to the Jack the Ripper murders of 1888 and who benefits by covering up the true story of Edgar Allan Poe?

Watch the full interview on Substack, or on Rumble here, Spotify here, or Youtube here


Watch Edgar Poe’s Final Mystery (the film) here: https://matthewehret.substack.com/p/full-movie-now-available-on-substack

FULL MOVIE now available on Substack: Edgar Allan Poe's Final Mystery: A Tale of Two Murders

Matthew Ehret
·
Nov 9
FULL MOVIE now available on Substack: Edgar Allan Poe's Final Mystery: A Tale of Two Murders

The moment has finally arrived!

Read full story


Much of Matt Ehret’s presentation is based upon research found in his Clash of the Two Americas four part series, and Revenge of the Mystery Cults Trilogy available here:

Now Available! Revenge of the Mystery Cults - A Trilogy

Matthew Ehret
·
December 17, 2024
Now Available! Revenge of the Mystery Cults - A Trilogy

Last year, Cynthia composed the script for the first episode of our ongoing video series ‘The Hidden Hand Behind UFOs’ which challenged me to dive into a deep study of the occult forces shaping our modern world.

Read full story

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2025 Matthew Ehret · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture