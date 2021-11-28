Reviving the Lost Art of Pythagorean Thinking

In this final presentation of the Rising Tide Foundation symposium 'The Earth's Next 100 Years', I took the time to introduce a potent method of thinking which is close to my heart and which too few have had the chance to encounter.

This is a way of hypothesizing which was once embodied in the figures of Socrates, Plato, Pythagoras and Timaeus of Locri in Ancient Greece.

In this presentation, I attempt to trace the work of Pythagorean thinking from the famous Timaeus dialogue, which introduced a rigorous hypothesis of the organizational structure of physical space time, humanity and the Creator of all using the five Platonic solids, harmonics and the divine proportion.

After investigating the Pythagorean/Platonic system in some detail, we leap 2000 years beyond the bounds of Plato’s life into the worldview and discoveries of two additional under-appreciated Pythagorean thinkers named Johannes Kepler and Dr. Robert Moon. Both Kepler and Dr. Moon had taken inspiration from Plato's Timeaus offering their own unique contributions to the potent method in their own times which forever revolutionized macrophysics, microphysics and even statecraft.

