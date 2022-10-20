Rogue News Geopolitical/Geo-economic Roundtable: The World on the Brink
In this Rogue News Special, Tim Kirby, V the Guerrilla economist, CJ, Vanessa Beeley and Matt Ehret discussed today's multifaceted crisis which is seeing not only a meltdown of the western banking system but a clash between unipolar vs multipolar systems.
Due to technical issues in Damascus, Vanessa Beeley's connection was sadly cut short during the program.
