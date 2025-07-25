After a long hiatus, I joined back up with Algo Cowboy and V the Guerilla Economist to discuss world events, from the recent military conflict in Thailand vs Cambodia, to sweeping developments across Turkey, Azerbaijan, Syria, Russia, China and the Middle East and even a deep dive into the origin stories of Elon Musk, Peter Thiel, and the transhumanist priesthood which spawned Silicon Valley and which is seeking to redraw the world map.

Matthew Ehret is the editor-in-chief of The Canadian Patriot Review, Senior Fellow of the American University in Moscow and Director of the Rising Tide Foundation. He has written the four volume Untold History of Canada series, four volume Clash of the Two Americas series and Science Unshackled: Restoring Causality to a World in Chaos. He is also host of Pluralia Dialogos and Breaking History on Badlands Media

Follow Canadian Patriot for more:

🌐 Website: canadianpatriot.org

✍️ Substack: @matthewehret

🐦 X (Twitter): @ehret_matthew

📘 Facebook: The Canadian Patriot

📸 Instagram: @the.canadian.patriot

🎙️ TikTok: @the.canadian.patriot

📺 YouTube: Canadian Patriot Press

Follow Canadian Patriot for more:

🌐 Website: canadianpatriot.org

✍️ Substack: @matthewehret

🐦 X (Twitter): @ehret_matthew

📘 Facebook: The Canadian Patriot

📸 Instagram: @the.canadian.patriot

🎙️ TikTok: @the.canadian.patriot

📺 YouTube: Canadian Patriot Press

🎧 Spotify: Canadian Patriot Podcast