On this week’s edition of RT’s CrossTalk , I was invited to join Richard D. Wolff, and Lew Rockwell and Peter Lavelle to discuss the self-destructive character of western sanctions against Russia, the disaster of the Ukraine conflict, breakdown of the western financial system, fallacy of the Green New Deal and much more.

Since many nations can no longer access RT, I took the liberty of hosting the episode on Bitchute and Rumble which you can access by clicking below…

Matthew Ehret is the Editor-in-Chief of the Canadian Patriot Review , and Senior Fellow at the American University in Moscow. He is author of the ‘Untold History of Canada’ book series and Clash of the Two Americas trilogy. In 2019 he co-founded the Montreal-based Rising Tide Foundation .

And subscribe to my new Telegram channel at T.me/CanadianPatriotPress