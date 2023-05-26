CrossTalk's Peter Lavelle speaks to John Laughland and I about the chaotic breakdown of western schemes to use Ukraine as a weapon to destroy Russia, the absurd proposition for a "freeze" in fighting currently being floated by western geopoliticians and the proposed adoption of an Israel defense model for Ukraine. The self-contradictions of the G7 and EU ideologues pressing for a unipolar vision of governance in the face of the rising multipolar alliance is also discussed at some length.

Click below to watch the program on Bitchute, Rumble or Soundcloud:

Or watch on Bitchute here or Soundcloud here:

If you like this content and want to see more, consider upgrading to a paid subscriber mode (which gets you free PDF books, and invites to all live events which I organize), pick up some books here, or become a Canadian Patriot Press donor here.