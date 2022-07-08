RT CrossTalk: What is the Elite Liberal Order?
What is the “liberal world order?” Is it some kind of value we are supposed to believe in? Who benefits from the liberal order? And are you willing to sacrifice for such an order? Have you ever been asked to vote for the liberal order? It would seem the liberal order is an ideology of the elites, by the elites, for the elites.
CrossTalking with Matthew Ehret, Caleb Maupin, and Jean Bricmont.
Click below to watch on Rumble
Matthew Ehret the Editor-in-Chief of the Canadian Patriot Review , and Senior Fellow at the American University in Moscow. He is author of the ‘Untold History of Canada’ book series and Clash of the Two Americas trilogy. In 2019 he co-founded the Montreal-based Rising Tide Foundation .
Create your profile
Only paid subscribers can comment on this post
Check your email
For your security, we need to re-authenticate you.
Click the link we sent to , or click here to sign in.
Great work Matthew - Please call me at 514 247 0775. I would like to meet with you and contribute financially to your foundation. The work that you and your associates are doing now must be done and more of the Canadian public and politicians need to understand the issues before they can help resolve the issues. Bruce...