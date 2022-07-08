What is the “liberal world order?” Is it some kind of value we are supposed to believe in? Who benefits from the liberal order? And are you willing to sacrifice for such an order? Have you ever been asked to vote for the liberal order? It would seem the liberal order is an ideology of the elites, by the elites, for the elites.

CrossTalking with Matthew Ehret, Caleb Maupin, and Jean Bricmont.

Matthew Ehret the Editor-in-Chief of the Canadian Patriot Review , and Senior Fellow at the American University in Moscow. He is author of the ‘Untold History of Canada’ book series and Clash of the Two Americas trilogy. In 2019 he co-founded the Montreal-based Rising Tide Foundation .

