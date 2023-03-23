The Chinese president’s visit to Russia is historic for a number of reasons. First, it's to accentuate the growing Russia-China strategic partnership. Second, it's to demonstrate what both countries publicly advocate: the transition to a multipolar world beyond Anglo-American hegemony. In this episode of RT’s Crosstalk, I had the pleasure of joining host Peter Lavelle, Andrew Leung, and Robert Buzzanco to discuss these matters and more.

