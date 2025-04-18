Recently, The Rising Tide Foundation had the pleasure of hosting Magdalena Therrien for the first of her two part series on Teddy Roosevelt’s conversion of the USA from a republic into a belligerent empire via a perversion of the Monroe Doctrine. The recording of that class can be found here:

This Easter Sunday (April 20) at 2pm ET, Magdalena will deliver the second part of her presentation where she will discuss how in a short few years, the United States became an imperial power by waging war and deceit upon Hawaii, Cuba, and the Philippines and what role Teddy Roosevelt played in this change from the original Monroe Doctrine to the image of America as the "Policeman of the World."