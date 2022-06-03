This Sunday June 5 at 2pm Eastern Daylight Time, the Rising Tide Foundation will feature a lecture by RTF President Cynthia Chung on the topic of "A New Look at C.S. Lewis' That Hideous Strength" in the first of a two part series.

C.S. Lewis is famously known for his work 'The Lion, The Witch and the Wardrobe' as well as his impassioned defense of Christianity in an age of accelerating materialism, but he is less known for his work in science fiction.

Although not often appreciated as these works deserve, Lewis' sci-fi trilogy (Out of the Silent Planet, Perelandra and That Hideous Strength) represents one of the most powerful creative interventions of 20th century literature. Embedded within this fanciful tale, one finds not only a profound Christian Platonic philosophy, but a real example of cultural warfare that took aim at the corrupting influences of nihilism, materialism, occultism that Lewis understood was quickly propelling mankind into a new dystopic transhuman reality.

So join us for the live lecture and discussion as Cynthia will not only shed light on the real C.S. Lewis, but also the dark operations of H.G. Wells who saw a very different purpose for science fiction as a tool of predictive programming and ultimate enslavement of humanity.

The zoom link invite to join in live is included below for paid subscribers.