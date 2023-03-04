RTF invitation: Art as a Self- Reflexive Process (March 5 at 2pm ET)
This Sunday, March 5 at 2pm Eastern Time, The Rising Tide Foundation weekly lecture will be delivered by Pascal Chevrier on the topic of ‘Art as a Self-Reflexive Process’.
Examples of poetry and painting will take the audience into a new appreciation for “active vs passively” experiencing art while perhaps also shattering the dichotomy that has been imposed upon ‘objective’ and ‘subjective’ worlds
Click on the link below to access the live lecture: