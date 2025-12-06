What later became known as “the Crusades” were, in their own time, understood primarily as Frankish wars of expansion. The unified spiritual narrative of a “Crusade” was a later Western construction crafted to mobilize support and sanctify what were, at their core, deeply political conflicts.

And today, the same logic persists: expansionism and geopolitical influence continue to mobilize under the guise of “protecting the minorities,” repeating the old pattern of wrapping power in a moral halo.

Join us on Sunday December 7 at 2pm Eastern Time for a Rising Tide Foundation lecture delivered by journalist and historian Myrian Charabaty (who recently was featured in an RTF Beyond Geopolitics interview interview here) which will be followed by an interactive Q and A session.

Speaker Bio: Myriam is an Arab Christian political analyst and journalist specializing in Arab liberation, soft power, the colonization of Christian identity across the Arab world, and the role of Arab Christians as an integral part of the broader social fabric.

