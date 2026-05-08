This coming Sunday May 10 at 2pm Eastern Time, I am happy to announce that our guest lecturer will be the renowned English historian, and journalist Tony Gosling who will showcase a side of World War one and the later Cold War that you never imagined.

Tony’s recent book ‘The Traitors of Arnhem’ features explosive proof that the infamous September 1944 Battle of Arnhem (made into the film ‘A Bridge too Far’), Operation Market Garden was thrown deliberately by senior British commanders, in order to buy the Nazis time to complete financial deals with the Allies that had been in train at least since the previous month.

In his book, and in his upcoming RTF class, Tony traces out the cover-up of the subsequent snatching by Royal Navy and Jewish commandos in the last days of the war, of British agent and Adolf Hitler’s private secretary Martin Bormann, alongside other Allied/Nazi deals too, such as the smuggling by submarine of enriched Uranium from the Nazi stores to be incorporated into the Manhattan Project. This evidence only emerged in the final decade of the twentieth century

Click the zoom link below to access the live lecture on Sunday May 10 at 2pm ET: