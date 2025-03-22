To all paid subscribers: This March 23 RTF lecture will take place at 11am Eastern Time (not the usual 2pm ET) featuring the Space Commune’s Fox Green.

In this Sunday’s RTF lecture, Fox Green will explore bioregionalism as more than a fringe environmental idea—it is a weaponized ideology designed to fragment the United States from within. Under the guise of “local sustainability” and ecological harmony, bioregionalism promotes the breakup of national sovereignty, undermines industrial progress, and advances a neo-Malthusian agenda rooted in elite control. Tracing its intellectual lineage and strategic deployment, Breaking America reveals how this movement serves the long war against the American System of development, unity, and constitutional government.

Click on the zoom link below to access the live event on Sunday March 23 at 11am ET: