Everyone knows the name of ‘The Rothschilds” as an extremely high level banking dynasty which has played a very bad role in recent world history.

But do you think that the Rothschilds are running the world?

Do you believe that this clan which rose from coin dealers to financiers for the wealthiest families in the world in the 18th century usurped the Monarchies of Europe?

Do you think there is no power above this dynasty which you should know about?

Or do you suspect that a more powerful caste representing a much older tradition has been using this dynasty like weapons are used in warfare?

In this upcoming Sunday lecture, I will be hosting the fantastic researcher Mike King who will shed light on the true nature of the Rothschilds as a leading Hofjuden banking clan which not only don’t actually “own” the Bank of England contrary to popular opinion and don’t actually shape their own destiny.

Some of the content will be drawn from a chapter of our new special report Black Sun Rising: Esoteric Roots of Fascism Past and Present which was authored by Mike King and is available here.

Also, I recommend following Mike on his Youtube channel here and Twitter here.

To attend the live interactive event on Sunday July 19 at 2pm Eastern Time, click the link below: