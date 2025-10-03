On Sunday October 5 at 2pm ET, The Rising Tide Foundation will host scientist/engineer and author Hans Schantz who will deliver a lecture on the subversion of modern science and how to reclaim the lost heritage of a science founded on principles of creativity and discoveries.

(Also don’t forget that on Sunday Oct. 5 at 11am ET, Pluralia Dialogos will tackle the topic of The Fight for Africa’s Multipolar Future featuring Lawrence Freeman and Dr. Uchenna Ekwo which can be accessed here)

Listen to Hans’ previous RTF lecture ‘Francis Bacon: Father of Scientism’ here

Speaker bio: Hans Schantz is CTO of the Q-Track Corporation, a company he co-founded to commercialize his work on innovative, low-frequency wireless indoor tracking systems. As a small business owner, successful inventor, and scientist, he reduces theory to practice, he figures out and shows how things work, and he applies science to solve real-world problems. His Substack Aether Science can be accessed here and follow him on Twitter here.

CLICK BELOW TO ACCESS THE LIVE INTERACTIVE LECTURE ON SUNDAY OCT. 5 AT 2PM ET: