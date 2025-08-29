Last week, the Rising Tide Foundation lecture featured Gerald Therrien who demonstrated not only the fraud of the popular theory that Francis Bacon was Shakespeare, but went even further to demonstrate that the true genius behind the figure of William Shakespeare was non other than… Christopher Marlowe!

If you missed that lecture, you can access it here:

As a follow up on Sunday Aug. 31 at 2pm ET, Scientist, inventor, and author Hans G. Schantz will continue to pull on this theme by exploring the dark origins of the modern British Empire, and the occult creation of the Invisible College following the program laid out by Sir Francis Bacon in his New Atlantis.

To Access the live interactive event on Sunday August 31st at 2pm ET, click on the Zoom link below: