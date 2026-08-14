This Sunday August 16, you are invited to attend a live seminar featuring my friend and colleague David Gosselin who will shed light on the two opposing versions of Prometheus which have clashed since antiquity.

Where one myth of the fire-giver and enemy of tyrants flows from the school of the great poet/statesman Aeschylus- architect of the immortal play Prometheus Bound 2500 years ago… the other darker Promethean tradition has flown out of those occult followers of Hesiod who portrayed a much darker, Luciferian image of Prometheus more recently expressed by Crowleyite Thelemists, Hellfire Club members and by the American-Persian philosopher Jason Reza Jorjani in our present world.

How do these two opposing ideas of Prometheus shape the tension between good and evil across the arc of universal history?

What would Aeschylus say to followers of Aleister Crowley and Jason Reza Jorjani if he were alive today and what does knowledge of these two traditions mean for the future of the human species?

Tune into the live interactive presentation on Sunday August 16 at 2pm Eastern Time using the Zoom link below.

Speaker bio: David Gosselin is a poet, translator, essayist and editor of the New Lyre Magazine. He publishes regularly on his Substack Age of Muses, and hosts the Escaping the Brave New World Podcast. His recent book A Renaissance or New Middle Ages: Magic, Mystery, and the Trance Formation of the West can be purchased here.