This coming Sunday at 4pm ET, The Rising Tide Foundation will host Nicholas Jones (President of Artists’ Alliance for Africa and Nkrumah’s Africa) who will explore the China’s new paradigmatic initiative premised on cooperation, open system thinking, and the protection of deep civilizational cultural traditions.

Nick will explore the potential not only for a new world renaissance as a rebirth of old ideas but with new interventions, but will additionally expand beyond emphasizing one or two leading players as Hegemonists have promoted under previous centuries. Instead, this new concept invites many ancient civilisations to the same table of governance.

Must governance imply a destruction of sovereignty, freedom of nations or individuals and cultural traditions or is there a way of balancing the coexistence of international law alongside the blossoming of sovereignty?

Nick will explore the challenging of finding an aristocratic quality in a people that may be ready to pick up the eternal beacon of Promethean fire, universally shared by all and launch their nation towards the heavens.

