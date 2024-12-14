On Sunday December 15 at 2pm ET, investigative journalist and independent researcher Paul Collins elucidates the intelligence circles and deep state operatives perpetrating the UFO deception. This deception serves elitist interests seeking the technocratic restructuring of human civilization.

Paul David Collins is the author of The Hidden Face of Terrorism and the co-author of The Ascendancy of the Scientific Dictatorship and Invoking the Beyond: The Kantian Rift, Mythologized Menaces, and the Quest for the New Man

Paul has published several articles concerning the topics of deep politics and elite deviancy. Those articles have appeared in Terry Melanson’s online Conspiracy Archive, Paranoia magazine, Vexilla Regis Journal, and Nexus magazine.

Click below to access the live event on Sunday December 15 at 2pm ET: