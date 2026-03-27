King Edward VII is the man who single-handedly created the Triple Entente which led to the outbreak of the First World War.

Edward’s geopolitical vision was one of brutal simplicity: encircle Germany with a hostile coalition and follow it up with a war of annihilation in which many of Britain’s “allies” would also be decimated.

Follow the story of this masterful manipulator and shudder at the outcome: the most destructive single event in the history of western civilization – World War I.

Click below to access the live zoom lecture on Sunday March 29 at 2pm ET which will be delivered by Magdalena Therrien: