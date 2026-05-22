This Sunday May 24 at 2pm ET, my friend and fellow Canadian activist, nutritionist and lecturer Tish Conlin will grace the Rising Tide Foundation with a lecture titled ‘Learning to Break the Programming and Build a Resilient Mind and Life’.

Patricia Conlin is a Canadian patriot who stepped forward during COVID to speak truth in a time when it mattered most. She has run federally three times and will be running in the upcoming municipal elections this fall.

In this powerful and timely session, Tish will share key lessons from her political journey- what she has seen. What she has learned, and what it takes to stand firm in today’s environment.

But this is not just about politics.

In a world filled with overwhelming headlines and constant negativity, many are asking: How do we stay strong without becoming discouraged?

Drawing from her deep background in holistic health, emotional resilience, and personal transformation, Tish will guide us through practical ways to avoid becoming “black-pilled” and instead build strength, clarity, and purpose.

What She Will Cover:

Lessons from stepping into the political arena in Canada

How to remain grounded and hopeful in challenging times

Breaking free from fear, fatigue, and discouragement

Practical tools for emotional and mental resilience

The 6 key pillars of the THRIVE Protocol for personal strength and clarity

Speaker bio: Tish is an author, international speaker, leadership consultant, and founder of Global Consulting Group Inc., with over 20 years of experience in coaching and development.

She is a certified Emotional Intelligence trainer, Registered Holistic Nutritionist, and Black Belt martial artist. She has helped individuals overcome chronic health challenges, emotional trauma, and burnout to lead healthier and more purposeful lives. She is the author of The Thrive Protocol and The ABC’s of Food

Join the interactive lecture by clicking on the Zoom link below: