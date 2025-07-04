Last Sunday, The Rising Tide Foundation lecture (delivered by Colin Lowry) introduced the incredible international networks in England and the 13 colonies which conspired to overthrow the system of hereditary power and slavery which gave rise to the Continental Congress of 1774.

For those who missed the live lecture, you can now access it here.

This coming Sunday July 6 at 2pm Eastern Time, Dr. Uwe Alschner (historian and author of Never Again is Now Global) will continue this exploration of deep history with an investigation of the forgotten connection of republicanism between Europe and America shown by H Graham Lowry in his 1987 book ‘How the Nation Was Won’ featuring such forgotten heroes as Gottfried Leibniz, Jonathan Swift, and Benjamin Franklin (to name a few).

Following the Venetian takeover of England culminating in the 1714 death of Queen Anne (and Queen Anne’s successor Electress Sophia of Hanover earlier that year), it became evident that the dreams of a republican Europe would not be realized as many had hoped.

Although this drama has been scrubbed from history books, the fact is that none other than Gottfried Leibniz- the leading grand strategist of the republican movement of the 18th century was Sophia’s mentor and was positioned to become Prime Minister of England had she attained power. Instead of this positive outcome, a Hellfire Club pawn named King George I took power instead, and European history moved in a much darker direction.

Uwe will explore these battles and will focus on the connections between European and American conspirators with a look towards our present crisis-ridden age.

