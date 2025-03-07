Most people should understand how the British Empire nearly destroyed the young United States in the form of the Civil War of 1861-1865.

Every child should know how the American System of Political Economy was created in total opposition to the British system of Free Trade, and how Lincoln revived that system to save the Union.

Sadly, those forces controlling our school systems and culture more broadly which are directly tied to the same oligarchical forces that the USA broke free from in 1776 and which sought to destroy the USA in 1861, have continued to exercise a vast influence over the world.

And those sadme forces have worked tirelessly to erase that knowledge from society leaving too many people incapable of solving many of the geopolitical and economic crises threatening our childrens’ futures right now.

And so I thought it wise to ask my friend Kyle Beaudoin to shed light on this important topic in the form of a Rising Tide Foundation class titled ‘Lincoln’s Fight to Revive the American System’ which will be delivered on Sunday March 9 at 12pm Eastern Time (NOT the usual 2pm ET).

So tune in using the zoom link below: