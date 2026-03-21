In this week’s Sunday lecture, RTF will be hosting special guest David Gosselin who will showcase a teaser trailer of his upcoming film ‘Reclaiming the Mysteries’ followed by an interactive dialogue.

This presentation aims to shed light on the ancient battle over the concept of ‘the Mysteries’… What should this word mean? Who should it benefit?

Is the realm of the unknown, sometimes conceptualized as a ‘liminal space’ between the waking and dreaming… something available for all people?

Or is it to be relegated to a domain of esoteric mystery accessible only to a gnostic elite?

Tune in on Sunday March 22 at 2pm Eastern Time to take part in a presentation, film preview screening and conversation touching upon these questions with our guest David Gosselin (poet, essayist, social critic, and film filmmaker).

David writes on Age of Muses Substack, and is the author of A Renaissance or New Middle Ages: Magic, Mystery, and the Trance Formation of the West

Click the zoom link below to access the live lecture: