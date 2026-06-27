On Sunday June 28 at 2pm Eastern Time, you are invited to attend the live RTF lecture featuring special guest Nicholas Jones (RTF advisor, author of Nkrumah’s Africa and President of Artists Alliance for Africa) who will deliver a presentation on the deep history of Africa which centuries of imperialists have attempted to erase from memory.

The revival of the best renaissance traditions is potential emerging now with the Alliance of Sahel States and the fight for independence now underway.

Tune into the live presentation followed by a Q and A by clicking the zoom link below: