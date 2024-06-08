The geopolitical chessboard is heating up and the financier oligarchy that believed they won the world in 1992 is getting jittery.

Will they kick over the chessboard amidst a nuclear temper tantrum? Many traps have been laid to induce a myriad of wars around the world, but thus far those traps have not been triggered by members of the multipolar alliance. Amidst this battleground, the much-abused continent of Africa is one of the most strategic domains which is quickly embracing a Eurasian orientation based on national sovereignty, long term thinking and large scale investments into core infrastructure.

Recently, the Chinese officially gave the keys of three major rail grids to the governments of Djibouti, Kenya and Rwanda after tens of thousands of African rail engineers, and technicians have been sufficiently trained to maintain and improve upon those Chinese-built systems themselves.

Meanwhile Russia has offered unlimited nuclear energy assistance to all African nations willing to break from the IMF-IPCC zero technological growth model and Russia’s Wagner military agency has provided vital assistance to African nationalists wishing to resist western backed terrorist groups and puppet dictators.

These positive developments fly in the face of western-intelligence narratives that have sought to project a demonizing image of total corruption onto Africa, Russia and an image of imperial ambitions onto China.

These positive developments fly in the face of western-intelligence narratives that have sought to project a demonizing image of total corruption onto Africa, Russia and an image of imperial ambitions onto China.

