This Sunday February 22 at 2pm Eastern Time, you are invited to attend a live lecture delivered by Dr. Rui Grazina on the topic of ‘The Digital Dehumanization of Modernism: Artificial Intelligence and the Modern Paradigm’ which will feature an in depth presentation of the profound moral, and philosophical challenges faced by the age of Artificial Intelligence, and the potentially devastating loss of creative powers which this technology may usher in IF humanity is not wise enough to wield this tool well.

Dr. Grazina is an architect and author of the recent book The Digital Dehumanization of Modernism: The Digital Dehumanization of Modernism available on Lulu here.

Click on the zoom link below to access the live event (followed by a Q and A period with the lecturer):