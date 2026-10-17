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Angels Watching Over Me's avatar
Angels Watching Over Me
Oct 17

Sunday is October 18th.

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Rose Papastamos's avatar
Rose Papastamos
6d

I tried to get on the zoom link but could not access it. I became a subscriber the day before .. will you be posting this interview? Very interested in this topic and how the Bible came together including redactions.

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