This coming Sunday October 17 at 2pm ET, the Rising Tide Foundation will host RTF member Sue Wali- who will deliver a presentation showcasing the connection between Plato’s Academy, the Library of Alexandria and the rise of the Hebrew Bible.

Throughout her presentation, Sue will draw from a number of scholars starting with the figure of Russell E. Grmirkin (1954-2025), as well as Dr. Yonotan Adler and Dr. Gad Barneau- all of whom contribute original research on the Hebrew bible, creation stories, and the connection to Plato. If you like big ideas, hop on for this Sunday’s presentation at 2pm ET using the zoom link below:

https://us06web.zoom.us/j/83489210186?pwd=J7PyK3QL4R9tQhI2NfhlW7RA8ksoCj.1