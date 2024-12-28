Last week, I had the great pleasure of hosting Gerald Therrien who delivered an incredible lecture called ‘The Chronicles of Novgorod’.

This Sunday December 29 at 2pm ET, Dr. Quan Le will carry this story forward with a presentation on the early years of Russia, the formation of Russia’s intelligentsia and also the relationship between Kieven Rus and other cultural groups in Asia, Southwest Asia and Europe.

Quan writes: “In this presentation, I will integrate their princely & imperial adventure within the Eurasian framework under the overarching idea of Statecraft as the dialogue between an aristocratic oligarchy and the people ruled by them. I will also address one element related to the Tang dynasty (618-907) having a link with the Carolingians.”

