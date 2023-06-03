This Sunday June 4th at 2pm Eastern Time, I will moderate an RTF lecture featuring Anton Chaitkin who will showcase some pioneering research on the true story of the fight for Reconstruction post-Civil War and the patriots who fought against the British-directed slave power to bring a better world into being.

This original research will be featured in volume two of Chaitkin’s Who We Are: America’s Fight for Universal Progress soon to be released. Click here to purchase volume 1.

Click on the zoom link below to access the live event on Sunday June 4th at 2pm ET: