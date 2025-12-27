On Sunday December 28 at 2pm Eastern Time, I am proud to announce that my friend, essayist and poet Daniel Leach will deliver a special holiday Rising Tide Foundation lecture on the title of ‘The Sublime as Spiritual Warfare’ followed by an interactive Q and A period.

Daniel Leach is the author of two books on poetry titled ‘Voices on the Wind’ and ‘Places the Soul Goes’. He is also the author of Devil at Woodstock which inspired the recent film by the same name which you can watch here

Click the zoom link below to watch the live lecture on Sunday Dec. 28 at 2pm ET: