Ever since its premiere in 458 BC, Aeschylus’s Oresteia trilogy has been hailed as the pinnacle of Ancient Greek tragedy, enthralling audiences with the intensity of its poetry and the depth of its treatment of justice and vengeance.

This lecture explores the truth and legends underlying internal the blood-feuds of the House of Atreus and how Aeschylus masterfully uses them as a vehicle to treat themes of vengeance, justice, and atonement.

The universal lessons contained in the Oresteia trilogy will be explored and discussed by Rising Tide Foundation lecturer Adam Sedia this Sunday August 9 at 2pm Eastern Time.

Speaker bio: Adam Sedia lives in his native Northwest Indiana, with his wife, Ivana, and their children, and practices law as a civil and appellate litigator. In addition to the Society’s publications, his poems and prose works have appeared in The New Lyre, Age of Muses, Indiana Voice Journal, and other literary journals. He is also a composer, and his musical works may be heard on his YouTube channel. His previous RTF lectures can be viewed here.

Join in the live event by clicking on the zoom link below: