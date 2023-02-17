Francisco de Goya (1746-1828), one of the greatest painters in the long Spanish tradition, is famous for the dark and macabre subject matter he depicted, as epitomized in his famous “Black Paintings” made toward the end of his life. The apparent darkness of his art, however, was the product of the disillusionment that came from his firsthand experience with corruption, hypocrisy, and terrible violence. Under its surface, though, it comes from a soul that sensed the ideals of truth and beauty, and conveyed a sense of them by showing how humanity falls so short of them.

Click on the link below on Sunday Feb. 19 at 2pm Eastern Time to participate a live lecture delivered by poet, author and lawyer Adam Sedia on ‘Through Darkness, Light: The Hidden Idealism in Goya’s “Black Paintings”